West Indies fined for slow over-rate in Colombo; Holder suspended

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The West Indies have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Colombo, which concluded on Sunday, with Jason Holder also receiving a one match suspension for the offence.

David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine and suspension after Holder’s side was ruled to be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

Marlon Samuels will captain the West Indies team in Holder’s absence in the second One-Day International on Wednesday.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined ten percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Holder was fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players received 20 percent fines.

As this is Holder’s second slow-over-rate offence within the last 12 months, having previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence in the fifth ODI against South Africa in January, he also received a one-match suspension for the next match in the same format of the game, meaning he is suspended from the second ODI, which is scheduled to take place on 4 November in Colombo.

Holder pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing