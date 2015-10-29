Reggae Artist Omari Banks Trods on Successful Journey Alongside Morgan Heritage on “Strictly Roots” European Tour

Born and raised on the beautiful island of Anguilla, former professional athlete Omari Banks found his musical calling at a young age when he first took the stage in Milan, Italy to sing alongside his father Bankie Banx . The emotions conveyed through music touched his heart and a star was born.

It has been a whirlwind year for the international reggae star, from kicking off 2015 with the release of his successful “Move On” deluxe edition album supported by a live concert and tour, to ending the year in Europe alongside the Royal Family of Reggae, Morgan Heritage. On the heels of his week spend in Toronto, Canada organized by the Anguilla Tourist board, Omari served as an Anguilla Ambassador for Toronto Fashion week. The prolific singer is presently touring Europe performing songs from both his acclaimed “Move On Album” such as “No Point To Prove, Unafraid, Jehovah Message, Run Around and Bruised”, and new material like his latest single “More Than Friends” to which he recently finished filming the video in Anguilla and St.Maarten.

“it’s been a great coming over to Europe and sharing my music with crowds that’s are enthusiastic and energetic.. The experience has been very rewarding. To perform alongside the legendary Morgan Heritage has been a honour and I look forward to the future as many links have been made to ensure the music continues to grow. I’m excited about 2016” stated Omari

Omari Bank’s leg of Morgan Heritage’s “Strictly Roots” Tour has seen the crooner performed thus far in Sheffield and Birmingham UK, Netherlands and German