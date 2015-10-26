Justin Hodge Finishes Second in Walk and Run

Justin Hodge, of Anguilla, placed 2nd in The Guardian Group 10km Walk & Run Event on Sunday 18th October in St. Maarten.

In a well-attended event of over 50 participants Justin finished 2nd, only 3 minutes behind the runner following some difficulties with his shoes at a time of 39.04

Kasia Ludwig and Omarco Robinson respectively won the female and male category.

Following the race Justin said that he was very happy for the opportunity to run in St Maarten and that it was good event to gauge his current state of fitness following 2 weeks off. He further mentioned that he would soon be back up to his top form, having lost his hold on Omarco in the last leg of the race.

Justin signed with Mpire, a Planning, Production, PR, Marketing & Management Company owned by Mirabelle West, over the summer in an effort to facilitate his long term goal of running distance for Team GB by having athletic management.

As part of the developmental process, Justin will be travelling to New York to participate in the New York Marathon on November 2nd.

Mirabelle says “a big part of the process, especially in these high disciplined sports is to create unforgettable experiences at international events and use it as a platform for inspiration and goal setting. At Mpire we work with the local & regional clubs and the public & private sector to assist making these plans a reality.”

For more information log on to www.justinontherun.com

– Press Release

(Published without editing by Klass FM.)