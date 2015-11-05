Constable accidentally shot at police station in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Thursday November 5, 2015 – A special reserve police officer was killed this morning in what has been described as an accidental shooting.

Constable Govindra Ramsaroop was at the Guapo Police Station, Point Fortin, in southwestern Trinidad, when he was shot around 12:08 a.m. by a colleague who was cleaning his firearm.

Ramsaroop, 36, sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injury.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Law enforcement and protective service officials in Trinidad and Tobago have been dealing with several incidents of tragedy in their own ranks over the past week.

Superintendent of Prisons David Millette was killed on Monday morning as he sat in his car outside his home; on October 30, Lance Corporal Shervaun Charleau was shot and killed during a robbery; and on October 4, Police Constable Montgomery Guy was gunned down by a passenger in his vehicle.